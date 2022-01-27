Super Pumped Teaser: Joseph Gordon-Levitt And Kyle Chandler Wage A Battle For Uber

Showtime has released a new trailer for the upcoming first installment in a new anthology series. "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" will premiere on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and it's all about the rise and fall of Travis Kalanick, the founder of Uber. The ride-sharing service may have changed the way we travel, but it had a whole lot of baggage that came along with it. The first trailer gave off some strong "The Wolf of Wall Street" vibes and not in a good way. I was very worried that Kalanick would be glorified the way Jordan Belfort was in that film. (They gave the man a cameo. I know people who were hurt in that scandal and it's not okay.)

Thankfully, I don't feel quite the same way seeing the second trailer. It doesn't seem like "Super Pumped" will make Kalanick out to be fun party guy who just happened to screw over a lot of people. Sure, that's there, but what I want to see is the comeuppance, and that appears to be in the cards. Plus, Uma Thurman's Ariana Huffington portrayal seems right on the money, and while I know that's not the point, it helps sell the show's authenticity.