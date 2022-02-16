Upload Season 3 Is Already Being Written Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

"Upload" has my brain swinging back and forth between loving the idea of being able to see people who have passed, and the comfort of knowing what's next, to the absolute horror of being bound by money, even in the afterlife. There was a film when I was little called "Tuck Everlasting" (this is the 1981 version, based on the children's book of the same name) that made me fear the idea of living forever, so I guess the horror wins out. I won't spoil anything, but "The Good Place" actually tackled that concept beautifully at the end of the series.

That said, I love the exploration of what could conceivably happen as technology progresses in our world. Even small touches like mobile phones that project between your fingers, and people of our generation dying of "vape lung," really ground this in a futuristic reality. The fact that Nathan dies in a self-driving car accident should give you chills. It's happened in our current world, and it will likely happen again.

You want more chills? Check out the synopsis for "Upload" season 2:

In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life... his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group "The Ludds." Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called, "prototykes," and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

Chills or not, the show has a whole lot of heart, critiques of this technology, and some great performances. "Upload" season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 11, 2022.