Upload Season 3 Is Already Being Written Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere
There is something both soothing and terrifying about the Prime Video series "Upload." If you haven't watched, here's the deal. In the near future, you can have your consciousness uploaded to a digital afterlife after you die. Customer service "angels" are there to guide you through your new existence. Of course, this digital afterlife is dependent on how much money you have to pay for things like your "room," "comforts," and even how much time you spend conscious.
Nathan (Robbie Amell) has died — or maybe he's been murdered because of a tech project he and a partner had going in his life. His wealthy girlfriend Ingrid's (Allegra Edwards) family pays for Nathan's afterlife at the exclusive Lakeview facility, but he's falling in love with his (living) customer service angel Nora (Andy Allo). What will that mean for his eternal existence? It's a mess, friends. It's also the most watchable mess and I absolutely love this show. I was thrilled to hear about season 2, but even more excited to hear that creator Greg Daniels ("The Office," "Parks and Recreation") is already in the process of writing season 3, according to an interview with Collider. There is no official pickup for season 3 yet, but it sounds promising.
Catch up on Upload season 1
Daniels is also the co-creator of "Space Force" with star Steve Carell. Not only does Daniels give out info on writing season 3 of "Upload," but he explains why "Space Force" season 2 will premiere before "Upload" season 2. Daniels said:
"I'm in the middle of writing season three with the room. We're halfway through. So, I have strong hopes that that one is just going to keep rolling forwards. I mean they're (Prime Video) very excited about the second season episodes, and that's one of the reasons why we're deep in the writing of it is just to try to... It's a very visual effects heavy show, and so even though we shot it before Space Force, it's coming out the month after Space Force because so much visual effects work makes the post process very long. So they really want to get on it so season three can happen as quickly as we can make it happen."
This makes a lot of sense. A big portion of the show involves the very visually interesting digital afterlife. I've seen season 2 of "Space Force," and it's definitely not an effects-heavy season. In "Upload" we have scenes where people's appearances change, locations switch looks, there is a sort of HUD display here and there, digital clothing changes, people split into multiples of themselves, that sort of thing. Of course it would take longer than a comedy that is set largely in an office building.
This is not a bright future for us
"Upload" has my brain swinging back and forth between loving the idea of being able to see people who have passed, and the comfort of knowing what's next, to the absolute horror of being bound by money, even in the afterlife. There was a film when I was little called "Tuck Everlasting" (this is the 1981 version, based on the children's book of the same name) that made me fear the idea of living forever, so I guess the horror wins out. I won't spoil anything, but "The Good Place" actually tackled that concept beautifully at the end of the series.
That said, I love the exploration of what could conceivably happen as technology progresses in our world. Even small touches like mobile phones that project between your fingers, and people of our generation dying of "vape lung," really ground this in a futuristic reality. The fact that Nathan dies in a self-driving car accident should give you chills. It's happened in our current world, and it will likely happen again.
You want more chills? Check out the synopsis for "Upload" season 2:
In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life... his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group "The Ludds." Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called, "prototykes," and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.
Chills or not, the show has a whole lot of heart, critiques of this technology, and some great performances. "Upload" season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 11, 2022.