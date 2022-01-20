Upload Season 2 Heads To Amazon Prime Video This March

Cast your mind back to the beginning of the pandemic. Remember what it was like in May of 2020? No one knew what we were in for, but we knew we had a whole lot of time on our hands. Perhaps you, like me, binged the Amazon Prime Video series "Upload." If you didn't, I'm telling you to go do it now. It's the story set in a future where we can be uploaded to a virtual world after we die. The thing is, death no longer frees you from having to spend money. In this virtual afterlife, you can still see and talk to your loved ones and you can "live" a cushy existence, as long as you and your family have the cash to make that happen. Does the concept fill you with dread? Put that aside. It is dreadful, but the show is really funny. It also has a great love story, and characters who don't quite turn out the way you think they will.

Today, we not only have a recap video for season 1 (because by my calculations, 2020 was approximately 40 years ago), but also a premiere date for season 2. By the way, the show was renewed for that second season a mere seven days after its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.