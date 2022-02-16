Titane Is Now Streaming On Hulu, So Don't Be Like The Oscars And Ignore This One

We interrupt this broadcast to bring you a vital public service announcement: Julia Ducournau's "Titane" is now streaming on Hulu. The French filmmaker's follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2016 feature debut, "Raw," won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and earned rave reviews, yet somehow failed to make the shortlist of potential nominees for the Best International Feature Film prize at the 94th annual Academy Awards (despite being France's entry for the category). But just because the Oscars are ignoring this one doesn't mean you should.

For the uninitiated: "Titane" stars Agathe Rousselle (making one heck of an entrance with her feature film acting debut) as Alexia, a young woman who was in a vehicular accident as a child and had to get a titanium plate fitted into her head. She now works as an erotic dancer at motor shows and has a sexual attraction to cars, along with ... other desires. Look, the less you know about "Titane" going in, the wilder and weirder the ride is (pun partly intended), and I don't want to spoil too much for those who've never seen it before.

To put it another way: If you're a fan of go-for-broke body horror films like "Malignant" (which we here at /Film are gunning to make Twitter's fan-favorite movie pick at the Oscars), then you should definitely check out "Titane." And even if you're not, you should do it anyway. You might even learn some — ahem — new things about yourself.