Clips Round-Up: John Cusack In Pursuit, Malin Akerman Has A Week In Paradise, & More! [Exclusive]

Our first exclusive clip of the week features movie star John Cusack in Lionsgate's action-thriller "Pursuit," which also stars Emile Hirsch ("Into the Wild"), Jake Manley ("Midway"), and Elizabeth Ludlow ("Godzilla: King of Monsters"). It was co-written by Brian Skiba ("The 2nd"), Andrew Stevens ("Night Eyes"), Dawn Bursteen, and Ben Fiore and directed by Skiba. The film is scheduled to hit select theaters and on demand on February 18, 2022.

Here is the official synopsis: