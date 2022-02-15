Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Kimi, Cinderella, Cold Mountain, Murderville, And More
On the February 15, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter:
- What we've been Doing:
-
Brad went to Utah to visit his girlfriend and wants to plug her parents' restaurant, Pogo's Great Pizza & Chicken, bought a new TV, interviewed Penelope Spheeris for the 30th anniversary of Wayne's World.
-
- What we've been Reading:
- What we've been Watching:
-
Ben watched KIMI, No Exit, and the first few episodes of Murderville.
-
Brad watched Scream, Cinderella (2021), Cold Mountain, The Tinder Swindler, Marry Me, and the first seasons of Mr. Mayor and Chad.
-
- What we've been Eating:
-
Brad had Pogo's Great Pizza & Chicken! Also, Darigold Old Fashioned Chocolate, New Coffee Creamers (Twinkie, Golden Grahams, Speculoos Cookies, and Rice Krispie Treats), Oreo/Nutter Butter Cakesters, and The Batman Calzony
-
- What we've been Playing:
-
Brad started listening to the Office Ladies podcast.
-
Also mentioned:
