The Morning Watch: Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Easter Eggs, Ghostbusters: Afterlife Honest Trailer & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a deep dive into the new trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" to discover all the hidden eggs and story hints within. Plus, let the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Honest Trailer remind you how great the original "Ghostbusters" movie really is. And finally, watch as legendary character actor John Goodman takes a look back at some of the most memorable roles from throughout his career, from "Roseanne" to "The Big Lebowski" and more.