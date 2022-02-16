The Morning Watch: Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Easter Eggs, Ghostbusters: Afterlife Honest Trailer & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, take a deep dive into the new trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" to discover all the hidden eggs and story hints within. Plus, let the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Honest Trailer remind you how great the original "Ghostbusters" movie really is. And finally, watch as legendary character actor John Goodman takes a look back at some of the most memorable roles from throughout his career, from "Roseanne" to "The Big Lebowski" and more.
Find Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer Easter eggs
First up, the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" trailer that debuted during the Super Bowl revealed tons of new footage and details about the sequel, so ScreenCrush dug around for as many Easter eggs, plot details, and MCU callbacks as they could find. Yes, there's the reveal of Patrick Stewart as Professor X and hints of the Illuminati arriving, but there are plenty of other things to pick up on that will spark a lot of speculation.
Watch the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Honest Trailer
Next, even though we're still saddened by the passing of "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman, we can't help but have some laughs at the Honest Trailer taking aim at "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." As usual, ScreenJunkies makes great use of the film's footage to take shots at itself, especially when it comes to throwing shade at the shell of a character played by Paul Rudd (who we love, but is completely wasted in this sequel). But if you enjoyed the movie, then we're genuinely happy for you!
Here's a John Goodman career breakdown
Finally, with the season finale of "The Righteous Gemstones" on the horizon, Vanity Fair brought in John Goodman to look back at some of his most memorable performances over the years. Goodman looks back at "Eddie's Macon Run" and "Raising Arizona," but there's plenty of mainstream retrospective chatter about "Roseanne" (and "The Conners"), as well as more work with the Coen Brothers, including "The Big Lebowski" and "Inside Llewyn Davis." Enjoy!