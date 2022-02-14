Owen Wilson Is Coming Back For Loki Season 2

In the first season of "Loki," Wilson played the character Mobius M. Mobius — the "M." also stands for Mobius — a happy and productive member of the Time Variance Authority. In the season 1 finale, viewers may recall that Mobius no longer recognizes Loki, as the structural organization of both the Time Variance Authority and the universe has been altered thanks to Sylvie's actions. Even though Mobius doesn't seem to have any recollection of his interactions with Loki, there's a good chance they'll be getting reacquainted in "Loki" season 2 ... provided his role in the story isn't severely diminished due to some sort of screwed up multiverse madness.

In "Loki" season 1, fans enjoyed seeing the dynamic between the relatively straight-laced TVA agent and the trickster god, so it would be a shame to potentially lose out on that in season 2. Additionally, there's the fact that we learned most of the TVA agents are actually brainwashed variants themselves, opening up the possibility of Mobius finding out who he really was before he had his memory wiped and was made to work for the TVA.