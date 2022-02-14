New Elvis Footage Hails To The King, Trailer Coming On Thursday

Director Baz Luhrmann is continuing to take care of business on this "Elvis Monday," releasing even more footage from his highly-anticipated biopic about the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Starring Austin Butler in the titular role, the new footage continues Luhrmann's trend of teasing us with shots from the back, a bird's-eye view, or otherwise concealing the face for the long-awaited reveal of King. What we can see is a lot of iconic hip-swiveling, thigh-shaking, arm-swinging, groin-thrusting, and floor-grinding set to a chorus of screaming fans and a haunting rendition of "Suspicious Minds."

"Just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can," we hear. "This could all be over in a flash."

The latest teaser also promises the full trailer for the upcoming Elvis biopic is coming to us this coming Thursday, with the frequently accompanied #TCB hashtag in reference to the Presley band name and his motto, "Taking Care of Business." Plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, but based on the multiple iconic looks of Elvis Presley shown in the 15-second teaser, the film looks to be covering a long period of Elvis' career, as the iconic Bill Belew designed white-jumpsuit was worn for the first time only five years before his untimely death in 1977.