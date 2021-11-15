Elvis First Look: Make Way For The King

The King of Rock 'N Roll has entered the building. Director Baz Luhrmann has opted for a little less conversation and a little more action about his upcoming Elvis Presley movie, dropping a hunk o' burning love in the form of a first look at Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n' Roll in the untitled film that arrives in the summer.

Dubbing today as "Elvis Monday," the Oscar-nominated Luhrmann tweeted from his official account with the caption, "Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022," along with the hashtags #Elvis and #TCB, which stands for Presley band name and favorite catchphrase, Taking Care of Business. "TCB" comes up a lot in the Elvis Presley story; after his 1968 NBC comeback special, the singer began doing live performances again and named his core group of musicians The TCB Band. TCB Productions was the name of his production banner, and his private plane — the Lisa Marie, named for his wife — had "TCB" on her tail.

Luhrmann's caption accompanied teaser footage of Butler ( who previously played steely-eyed Manson family member "Tex" Watson in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time ... in Hollywood") rocking his sculpted pompadour and strutting his stuff in the untitled Elvis biopic, which Warner Bros. will be distributing.

Check out the clip below.