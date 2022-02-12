Moon Knight Shows Off His Devastatingly Dapper Evening Look In New Image
Good news! The titular character in Marvel's upcoming "Moon Knight" series on Disney+ will wear more than one outfit, just like his comic book counterpart. A more stylish version of his costume has been revealed in a new exclusive image from the series, courtesy of Empire magazine. Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) looking devastatingly, delightfully dapper in a fashionable evening look – a departure from the gray, caped, bandaged look we've seen him don in previous official pictures. You can check out his formal look — a real life recreation of a fan favorite look he wears in the comics — below.
Marvel's #MoonKnight is "brutal", Kevin Feige tells Empire: "We're not pulling back."
We shouldn't let his appearance as a proper dandy fool us, however. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Moon Knight is absolutely ready to throw down no matter how well he's dressed at the time.
"He's brutal," Feige said in an interview with Empire. He goes on to say, "It's been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we're able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, 'We're gonna pull back on this, right?' No. We're not pulling back. There's a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight."
Outfits for Every Occasion?
This information — coupled with the revelation that Moon Knight likely has outfits for different occasions — means that we could potentially see the mercenary turned hero kicking ass and taking names in an array of outfits. For example...
Moon Knight violently thwarting the plans of evil-doers at the poolside, wearing nothing but a mask and a bandaged Speedo, relying solely on the armor of justice to protect him.
Moon Knight in a hospital gown, waiting vigilantly in a cold hospital room to receive his prostate exam.
Moon Knight donning a fashionable, color-coordinated mask to better protect himself from the various COVID variants that may or may not be carried on the bare breath of the maskless shoppers at his local supermarket while he shops for milk and eggs.
The possibilities are endless, and we're thrilled. An equally and rightfully thrilled party is the guy who actually designed Moon Knight's formalwear, comic artist and writer Declan Shalvey. Shalvey took to Instagram to post his reaction to seeing the outfit he designed brought to life — and he seems pretty psyched.
More Than a Fashion Icon
In addition to showing off the character's fashion sense, Oscar Isaac revealed in Empire's "Moon Knight" feature that the show will also deal with sensitive topics like the character's mental health condition — identified as dissociative identity disorder in the comics the show is based on. "It is risky," said Isaac. "He's an obscure hero, and the things we're dealing with are very different. But because it's a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn't there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We're able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale."
"Moon Knight" will premiere March 30 on Disney+, and Empire's full "Moon Knight" preview will be available on February 17 in the April 2022 issue of the magazine.