Moon Knight Shows Off His Devastatingly Dapper Evening Look In New Image

Good news! The titular character in Marvel's upcoming "Moon Knight" series on Disney+ will wear more than one outfit, just like his comic book counterpart. A more stylish version of his costume has been revealed in a new exclusive image from the series, courtesy of Empire magazine. Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) looking devastatingly, delightfully dapper in a fashionable evening look – a departure from the gray, caped, bandaged look we've seen him don in previous official pictures. You can check out his formal look — a real life recreation of a fan favorite look he wears in the comics — below.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE IMAGE ALERT 🚨 Marvel's #MoonKnight is "brutal", Kevin Feige tells Empire: "We're not pulling back." READ MORE: https://t.co/A4hYVWrPXv pic.twitter.com/2VPJAEUklp — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 12, 2022

We shouldn't let his appearance as a proper dandy fool us, however. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Moon Knight is absolutely ready to throw down no matter how well he's dressed at the time.

"He's brutal," Feige said in an interview with Empire. He goes on to say, "It's been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we're able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, 'We're gonna pull back on this, right?' No. We're not pulling back. There's a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight."