Superhero Bits: New The Batman Posters, The Young Justice: Phantoms Mid-Season Trailer & More

One of the longest-standing MCU fan castings out there is "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus as Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider. It has been an awfully long time since Nicolas Cage brought the character to life on the big screen and he seems poised to enter the MCU at some point. Now, in a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Reedus addressed the rumors/suggestions of him being cast in the part. Unsurprisingly, he didn't have anything definitive to say on the matter.

"Fingers crossed. I don't know. There's been a lot of talk over the last couple years. I do not have an answer for you."

For what it's worth, rumors circulated in December that Marvel Studios had indeed cast someone in the role. Whether or not that's true remains to be seen. Even if it is Reedus, he couldn't say anything and would have to play it coy. Either that or he truly doesn't know anything and is waiting to hear about it one way or the other just like the rest of us.