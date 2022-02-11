Superhero Bits: New The Batman Posters, The Young Justice: Phantoms Mid-Season Trailer & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
All New Thunderbolts Coming From Marvel Comics
Redeeming justice...like lightning! ⚡ @JimZub and @SeanIzaakse introduce the all-new Thunderbolts this May: https://t.co/gMXpuHSJJt (1/2) pic.twitter.com/55pGsCgSUx— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 11, 2022
Marvel Comics has revealed a brand new "Thunderbolts" series that is set to arrive this May. The new team will be led by none other than Hawkeye, with Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, Persuasion, and the debut of Gutsen Glory along for the ride. The above artwork gives us a taste of what the team is going to look like on the page. Writer Jim Zub and artist Sean Izaakse are tackling the miniseries, which will be spinning out of the "Devil's Reign" event. A logline for the new book reads as follows:
In the aftermath of Devil's Reign, the Big Apple has big problems, and it's up to a new group of Thunderbolts to turn things around. But when Clint Barton gets tasked with heading up this team and proving they can go toe-to-toe with anything the Marvel Universe can throw at them, the first opponent he's going to have to face is himself.
"Thunderbolts" #1 is set to hit shelves on May 25, 2022.
Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast With John Cena
"Peacemaker" season 1 is nearing its conclusion on HBO Max with the penultimate episode dropping yesterday. For those who are feeling a bit anxious, we also have the latest episode of the show's official podcast that features none other than John Cena as a guest this week. Anyone wanting insight from the man behind the character would do well to give this a listen. The "Peacemaker" season 1 finale drops Thursday, February 17 on HBO Max.
Captain America 80th Anniversary Citizen Watch
For those looking for a new timepiece, Citizen and Marvel have teamed up for a limited edition 80th anniversary Captain America watch. It comes complete with a fancy box and a whole little set to go with it. Admittedly, this isn't the cheapest way to tell time as it retails for $450. However, it is currently on sale on the Citizen website for $360. For those who might be interested, you can get full details and pick one up by clicking here.
Norman Reedus Comments On Those Ghost Rider Casting Suggestions
One of the longest-standing MCU fan castings out there is "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus as Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider. It has been an awfully long time since Nicolas Cage brought the character to life on the big screen and he seems poised to enter the MCU at some point. Now, in a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Reedus addressed the rumors/suggestions of him being cast in the part. Unsurprisingly, he didn't have anything definitive to say on the matter.
"Fingers crossed. I don't know. There's been a lot of talk over the last couple years. I do not have an answer for you."
For what it's worth, rumors circulated in December that Marvel Studios had indeed cast someone in the role. Whether or not that's true remains to be seen. Even if it is Reedus, he couldn't say anything and would have to play it coy. Either that or he truly doesn't know anything and is waiting to hear about it one way or the other just like the rest of us.
Young Justice: Phantoms Mid-Season Trailer
Today brings a brand new trailer for "Young Justice: Phantoms," the fourth season of the beloved animated DC show that has found new life on HBO Max. We are currently in a mid-season break awaiting the return and this brief trailer offers a glimpse of what's to come. While it doesn't offer a firm return date, it does narrow it down to "spring" so fans at least have a rough idea of when they can expect it. Beyond that, there is quite a bit of action, quick cuts, and very little context. It does manage to pack an awful lot into about 30 seconds, that much is certain. Check it out for yourself above.
DC 2022 Movie Logos
DC (if you'll pardon the expression) flopped it out on the table today by releasing a trailer previewing its 2022 movie slate, which includes "The Batman," "Black Adam," "The Flash," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." This very well could be DC's year as the footage was impressive and this is one heck of a lineup. Above, we have a brief video that sees each respective headliner of these movies standing in front of a DC logo modeled after each film. It's a little bit of supplemental material to go along with the trailer that was, in a word, impressive. We'll see how the movies themselves pan out.
Sebastian Stan Reveals His Favorite Avenger, And It's Pretty Great
Sebastian Stan has been making the rounds to promote his new Hulu show "Pam & Tommy" as of late, but naturally, the subject of his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the MCU has come up. In this video with Vanity Fair, the cast checks how well they know one another, and at one point, Stan is asked to write down his favorite Avenger, with everyone taking a guess. When it's finally revealed, Stan explains, "I put Chris Evans. As himself." Indeed, Stan decided not to put Captain America down but rather insists that his friend and co-star Chris Evans is, himself, a superhero. How sweet is that?
The Batman Gets New Premium Format Posters
Lastly, today brings us a couple of new posters for "The Batman" which is set to hit theaters in just a few weeks. The posters arrive as tickets for opening weekend showings are now available for those who want to see what director Matt Reeves has cooked up sooner rather than later. First up, we have the above poster for IMAX, which sees Robert Pattinson's take on the DC hero bathed in blood red.
Additionally, the folks at Dolby released this poster which also focuses exclusively on the title character, even though the movie does boast a pretty impressive ensemble. In this case, Battinson is standing in front of the Bat-Signal surrounded by the Dolby logo. "The Batman" hits theaters on March 4, 2022.