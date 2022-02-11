New Jurassic World Dominion Toys Include Nifty AR Features
"Jurassic World: Dominion" comes roaring (I said what I said) into theaters on June 10, 2022, and our own Ryan Scott just broke down the epic trailer that was recently released. Dinosaurs have spread all over the globe and people are trying to adjust. They're roaming the plains, threatening our heroes, and in one case, being both terrifying and adorable at the same time. You can recreate this turn of events in your own home with some new toys from "Jurassic World: Dominion" that are ready for pre-order at Walmart (via Collider).
You want a dinosaur battle? You're getting a dinosaur battle! It seems a bit macabre to me, but there are four new toys available for pre-order (though one looks like you might be able to get it now in certain locations) that not only have an AR component, but allow you to damage your dinos visibly. The Jurassic World Dominion Extreme Damage Feature creatures come in velociraptor, coelurus, allosaurus, and T-Rex form.
Poor Dinos!
First up is the Jurassic World Dominion Extreme Damage Feature Velociraptor, which retails for $10.28. Yes, unlike a lot of the toys we post about, this one isn't going to force you to mortgage your house and live in a fort built of toys. The Velociraptor does seem to be available in some places, but it will depend on your zip code. It's not available at my local quite yet. These dinos have two-sided damage which you can reveal by pushing a button. They're three inches tall and 6.7 inches wide.
The AR part of each of these dinos is really cool, letting you learn more about the species and examine it, as well as seeing it in your own home. Walmart says:
Download the free Jurassic World Facts app (Android and iOS) and find the hidden DNA code and scan it with any smart device to initiate Augmented Reality options. Kids can study the dinosaur in the lab with fun visual learning and explore different modes, like thermal and x-ray! Then take it to the next level and bring dinosaurs into our world through AR — make the dinosaur appear in any room. RUN!
Here is the official info:
Get ready for the thrills and adventure of Jurassic World Dominion with these Extreme Damage dinosaur figures inspired by the movie. Each action figure features extreme slash damage on BOTH SIDES! Just press the button on top to reveal the double-sided damage! These carnivore figures also have movable joints, authentic sculpting and realistic color and texture. Choose from a variety of figures, including some EXCLUSIVE dinosaurs. Bring these dinosaurs TO LIFE with extended digital play using Augmented Reality! Dare to see how REAL dinosaur play can get! Just scan the hidden DNA code with any smart device to unlock the AR experiences in the free Jurassic World Facts app. Smart device not included. Colors and decorations may vary. Each sold separately, subject to availability. For ages 3 years old and up.
Wait Until the Dog Sees That Allosaurus in the Living Room!
The Jurassic World Dominion Extreme Damage Feature Roarin' Allosaurus is more expensive and for ages 4 and up. The damage is a bit more extreme here as well. Here is the info for you:
Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World Dominion! This Jurassic World Extreme Damage Roarin' Allosaurus is inspired by the movie. Fierce and ready for conflict, this carnivorous dinosaur makes a CHOMP motion with ROAR sounds when the button on its back is pushed. This large dinosaur figure stands about 7 inches tall and 19 inches long. Intense dinosaur battles can result in major damage, and on this Roarin' Allosaurus, the battle scars are multi-level extreme. Push aside the skin to see the gaping hole and exposed ribcage. Crack open the ribcage to see and feel the rubbery pink organs inside. SO COOL! This toy will be a must-have for dinosaur lovers ages 4 years and older. Bring this dinosaur TO LIFE with extended digital play using Augmented Reality! Dare to see how REAL dinosaur play can get! Just scan the hidden DNA code with any smart device to unlock the AR experiences in the free Jurassic World Facts app. Smart device not included. Colors and decorations may vary.
The Allosaurus retails for $31.97 and will arrive Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Exclusive Species!
Another Jurassic World Dominion Extreme Damage Feature toy that is for ages 3 and up is the coelurus, which is an "exclusive species" to Walmart. This one doesn't have a product description, but it does have all the damage, the DNA/AR features, and it's poseable. It retails for $10.28, and will arrive on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
The coelurus is four inches by 7.5 inches, and since you might be less familiar with this species, here is some info (that your children probably already know). A coelurus comes from the late Jurassic period, 155-152 million years ago (the late Kimmeridgian faunal stage) and the name means "hollow tail." (Their tail vertebrae are hollow.) It's sometimes confused with the ornitholestes. It was discovered in 1879 by Othniel Charles Marsh. Didn't know you were going to get a dinosaur lesson when you clicked on this link, did you?
Uh Oh! T-Rex! Roar!
Finally we have the Jurassic World Dominion Extreme Damage Feature T-Rex, which is recommended for ages four and up. It retails for $21.97, and will arrive by Thursday, June 2. Here is the product description:
Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World Dominion! This Extreme Damage Tyrannosaurus Rex figure is inspired by a dinosaur from the franchise and features extreme slash damage on BOTH SIDES — just press the button on the top to reveal the double-sided damage! Watch out — this dinosaur figure may have been damaged in battle, but she can still fight back, with a button-activated CHOMP! The T. rex figure also has movable joints, authentic sculpting and realistic color and texture. Bring the 19 inch long T. rex TO LIFE with extended digital play using Augmented Reality! Dare to see how REAL dinosaur play can get! Just scan the hidden DNA code with any smart device to unlock the AR experiences in the free Jurassic World Facts app. Smart device not included. Makes a great gift for fans of Jurassic World and dinosaur action play ages 4 years old and up. Colors and decorations may vary.
Roar!