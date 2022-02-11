New Jurassic World Dominion Toys Include Nifty AR Features

First up is the Jurassic World Dominion Extreme Damage Feature Velociraptor, which retails for $10.28. Yes, unlike a lot of the toys we post about, this one isn't going to force you to mortgage your house and live in a fort built of toys. The Velociraptor does seem to be available in some places, but it will depend on your zip code. It's not available at my local quite yet. These dinos have two-sided damage which you can reveal by pushing a button. They're three inches tall and 6.7 inches wide.

Walmart

The AR part of each of these dinos is really cool, letting you learn more about the species and examine it, as well as seeing it in your own home. Walmart says:

Download the free Jurassic World Facts app (Android and iOS) and find the hidden DNA code and scan it with any smart device to initiate Augmented Reality options. Kids can study the dinosaur in the lab with fun visual learning and explore different modes, like thermal and x-ray! Then take it to the next level and bring dinosaurs into our world through AR — make the dinosaur appear in any room. RUN!

Walmart

Here is the official info: