The Halo Game Composer's Lawsuit Could Jeopardize The Show's Premiere

For all the glorious heights the franchise has reached in the years since the seminal release of "Combat Evolved" in 2001, "Halo" and its fans have had to endure their fair share of lows on the way to reaching the ultimate prize of pop culture ubiquity ... but enough about "Halo 5," am I right, folks?

In all seriousness, the rocky journey towards finally greenlighting a live-action adaptation of the popular video games has been littered with frequent stops and starts, lengthy stays in development hell, and a revolving door of creative talent before dreams finally became a reality with the upcoming Paramount+ "Halo" series. Even then, however, certain divisive storytelling choices in the trailer ended up rubbing fans the wrong way, such as the (apparently?) unforgivable lack of blue on the artificial intelligence Cortana or, much more inexplicably, the decision to forego the franchise's famous and memorable theme song in favor of ... a slowed-down and moody cover of Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight."

At least one of those pressing questions might have an answer now, however. A lawsuit filed by the original "Halo" composers could help explain the theme's noticeable absence in the marketing so far while, at the same time, possibly throwing a wrench in the plans to release the series as scheduled. The news comes courtesy of Eurogamer (via Gamesradar+), who report that composers Marty O'Donnell and Mike Salvatori, creators of the famous theme full of epic choir orchestra vocalizing and snappy guitar riffs (the original report amusingly describes it as "the rousing 'der der der der' refrain," which I guess is pretty accurate!), are moving forward with their lawsuit against Microsoft (which acquired game developer Bungie in 2000) for over a decade of unpaid royalties owed them. The six charges leveled against Microsoft include:

breach of contract

breach of fiduciary duty to develop the royalty income in a joint venture

breach of duty to act in good faith and fair dealing

failure to provide an accounting partnership

unjust enrichment

tortious interference

Because of their lack of progress in resolving this matter, Eurogamer reports that the composers have instructed their lawyers to look into filing an injunction that would potentially block the release of the upcoming "Halo" series. Read on for all the details!