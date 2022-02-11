Ken Watanabe Replaces Benedict Wong In Gareth Edwards' True Love

Ken Watanabe is stepping in to replace Benedict Wong in "True Love," director Gareth Edwards' long-gestating follow-up to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Deadline reports that Wong, who holds commitments to Marvel Studios among other things, has departed "True Love" due to scheduling conflicts. Watanabe will now fill the role in the upcoming New Regency film, which also stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, and Sturgill Simpson.

We first heard about "True Love" around this time two years ago when it was still an untitled project that was scheduled to begin shooting in the summer of 2020. It was early February and the full force of COVID-19 had yet to be felt in the U.S., so it seems like this is one of the many projects that had its production timeline thrown off by the pandemic.

Plot details for "True Love" are still under wraps. All we know is that it's "an original sci-fi story set in the near future." There's no word on the nature of Watanabe's role, though this won't be the first time he has collaborated with Edwards. The actor was also there in 2014 to teach the world the correct pronunciation of the monster Gojira's name in "Godzilla." As the Project Monarch scientist, Dr. Ishirō Serizawa, he helped Edwards and Legendary launch the MonsterVerse before delivering the creature a nuke biscuit underwater in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."