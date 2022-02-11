The Tom Hanks Comedy, A Man Called Otto, Sells To Sony For A Record-Setting $60 Million At EFM

It's already common knowledge that Tom Hanks is America's sweetheart, but everyone's favorite good guy actor just set a massive record at the European Film Market. The film "A Man Called Otto," from SF Studios just sold to Sony Pictures for a hefty sum of $60 million. This makes the Hanks-starring comedy the most expensive deal in EFM history, usurping the record previously held by Netflix when they acquired "The Pale Blue Eye" last year for $55 million. "A Man Called Otto" comes from director Marc Forster ("Monster's Ball," "Finding Neverland," "Quantum of Solace") and is an adaptation of Fredrik Backman's bestseller, "A Man Called Ove."

Well, studios must be feeling really good about "A Man Called Otto," because it sparked a bidding war with Sony nabbing the rights for the film's worldwide distribution in the process. The film is set to go into production later this month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a cast including Mariana Treviño ("Narcos: Mexico"), Rachel Keller ("Legion", and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ("Goliath). Academy award-nominated writer David Magee is adapting Backman's novel for the screen and will be executive producing as well. SF Studios' Fredrik Wikström Nicastro is producing the film with Rita Wilson and Playtone partners Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Forster and Renée Wolfe are executive producing through their company 2DUX2, and SF Studios is financing the film.