Superhero Bits: Rob Liefeld Fuels Doctor Strange 2 Rumors, More Kraven The Hunter Casting & More

While we won't spoil anything too specific from the most recent episode of "Batwoman" some history was made as actor Nick Creegan, playing the character Marquis Jet, became the first ever Black Joker in a live-action DC project. This is a completely new iteration of the character and one that will be a big factor when the show returns from hiatus. In an interview with The Wrap, Creegan broke the whole thing down. While he couldn't say if we'll see him in full Joker make-up, he says we will see a new look.

"I can't divulge whether that happens or not. But I mean, everybody would love to put on some face paint. I think that's one of the most cool parts about the Joker. But also, you know, this version is brand new, and we had our own twist on it. So I think you'll be excited to see the new look. In episode eight, you'll see something that's brand new that has never been done by any version of the Joker."

Plus, befitting the character's legacy, Creegan teased that we are going to see "total f***ing chaos" from his version of Joker. So be on the lookout for that when "Batwoman" returns.