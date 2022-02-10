Creepshow, Bloodlands, Slasher, And Kin Have All Been Renewed

It's a great day to be a monster kid or a true crime fanatic because AMC Networks has announced that five of their original series have been given the go ahead for additional seasons. "Kin" season 2, "Bloodlands" season 3, "My Life Is Murder" season 3, "Creepshow" season 4, and "Slasher" season 5 will all be coming across the AMC Networks streaming services including AMC+ and Shudder. While not much is known about what the plots of "Kin," "Bloodlands," and "My Life Is Murder" will entail, AMC Networks graciously provided an update on their horror fare, "Slasher" and "Creepshow."

The fifth season of the horror anthology series "Slasher," titled "Slasher: Ripper," will feature Eric McCormack ("Will & Grace," "Travelers," "Perception") and will be set in the late 19th century to focus on a slasher known as The Widow, who serves as the inverse to the infamous Jack the Ripper. The Widow leaves the poor and full service sex workers alone, instead focusing their attention to enacting vigilante justice against the rich and powerful — like Robin Hood, but for murder. Now it's up to recently promoted detective Kenneth Rijkers to put an end to The Widow, but his unyielding quest for justice may become The Widow's next victim. McCormack will be playing a charming yet ruthless tycoon named Basil Garvey, so based on the killer's modus operandi, he's likely going to spend the season with a target on his back. #SlashTheRich.