Creepshow Season 3 Trailer: Terrifying Tales Await

There are six episodes in total in this season, with two shorts per episode. We don't know a ton about them this time around, but showrunner and executive-producer Greg Nicotero gave a fair bit of insight into what's coming during Comic-Con@Home in July.

Rusty Cundieff ("Tales from the Hood") directed an adaptation of Joe Hill's short story, "Mums," which was written by Nicotero himself and stars Ethan Embry ("Empire Records," "The Devil's Candy").

Filmmaker Mattie Do ("Dearest Sister," "The Long Walk") directed her original segment "Drug Traffic," with Michael Rooker starring and, apparently, a creature design that Nicotero himself said was "unlike anything I've ever seen before or imagined." Clearly, we're in for something special from the Laotian filmmaker, and we got a sneak peek at this incredible-sounding nightmare fuel in the trailer.

Loosely based on the urban myth that both "Dawn of the Dead" (1978) and "Poltergeist" (1982) used real skeletons as props, "Skeletons in the Closet" tells the story of a prop collector who digs up skeletons that were used in productions to add to his collection. Literally. The segment stars James Remar ("Dexter") presumably as the collector, and it was written by John Esposito ("Graveyard Shift") and directed by Nicotero.

We can also look forward to "Metre Reader," described as a nod to "The Exorcist," and "The Last Subaraya," about an art dealer who finds a rare painting and decides to destroy it before anyone can see it (which, as horror movies dictate, always goes well). There's also "Queen Bee" about a group of obsessive teens who break into a hospital to get photos of their favorite celebrity's newborn infant to sell to the tabloids. They've bitten off more than they can safely chew, and pay the price.

The season stars the likes of the aforementioned Rooker, Embry, and Remar along with Johnathon Schaech ("Legends of Tomorrow"), Reid Scott ("Veep"), Hannah Fierman ("V/H/S"), and King Bach ("When We First Met").