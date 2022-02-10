Midnight Pulp Streamer Offers The Only Viable Alternative To Watching The Super Bowl: A Monster Movie Film Festival

I never know what to think about the companies/brands/entertainment subsidies that market themselves in direct opposition to the Super Bowl. I mean, I think the NFL is trash and deserves every critique it gets, but also sports are fun and it's okay if someone likes something you don't like. I do not care or know much about football, although I am about to win my family's fantasy league (yes, this is a brag and it won't be my last one), but I grew out of making "Superb Owl" jokes and raving about the Puppy Bowl in high school. Making a big deal of not watching the Super Bowl will always be more annoying than just watching the Super Bowl.

That being said, if you're not a huge football person (or puppy person) and you're looking for something else to do on February 13, boy do I have an option for you! Midnight Pulp, the cult/horror streaming service ran by Digital Media Rights, is hosting their first ever Monster Bowl and it is a daylong celebration jam packed with all of the monster mayhem you could ever want. While they haven't released a full list of titles that will be available, they'll be queueing up films like "Gorgo," "Monster SeaFood Wars," "Poseidon Rex," "Sand Sharks," and more. Movies will begin airing 10 A.M. EST and I'm sure they'll continue on through the Big Game.