Superhero Bits: A New Morbius Poster, James Gunn's Peacemaker PSA & More

Today brings something pretty interesting to the table for those who are looking forward to director Matt Reeves' "The Batman." As has been made very clear by the marketing, Robert Pattinson's Batman will exist in a universe far removed from the DCEU, which means no Henry Cavill's Superman or any other heroes we've come to know. Yet, as revealed by ComicBookMovie.com, a recent tie-in novel seems to confirm that none other than Lex Luthor (or a version of him anyway) does exist in this new universe.

In the novel "Before The Batman: An Original Movie Novel" a character named Dex at one point says "My dad and I need to get away. Maybe Metropolis. I hear LexCorp Race Team is taking on new mechanics." And boom goes the dynamite. This means Metropolis, Superman's stomping grounds, and presumably Lex Luthor exist in this new, gritty DC universe. Granted, this does not mean that Reeves has to pull on these threads and it may be nothing more than a fun Easter egg. Still, it's a curious development.