The Lord Of The Rings Film And Video Game Rights Just Got Put Up For Sale

Today brings some pretty wild and unexpected news, especially for those who happen to be fans of the works of one J.R.R. Tolkien. It turns out that the film and video game rights to "The Lord of the Rings" are going up for sale, which could mean a gigantic purchase is on the horizon for a studio or streaming service. And when we say gigantic, we're talking the kind of treasure Smaug would be guarding.

According to Variety, what is described as "an array of movie, merchandising, gaming and live event rights" from Tolkien's estate are being put up for sale by Saul Zaentz Co., which currently owns said rights. This includes "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" which, as many of you surely know, were adapted into incredibly successful movies by New Line Cinema and Peter Jackson, to the tune of nearly $6 billion at the global box office. ACF Investment Bank is handling the sale which is said to be going down this week, with the big Hollywood players expected to be in the mix. Think of Amazon, Netflix, Warner Bros., maybe even Disney (even though they already own most marquee franchises out there). The big fish in the Hollywood sea. It is currently expected that the rights will fetch around $2 billion, though I would personally not be shocked to see that number go higher as this all unfolds.

The report notes that Warner Bros. maintains some movie development rights and they are currently working on a "Lord of the Rings" animated film. However, many of the rights have reportedly reverted to Zaentz Co., which is what is making the sale possible. With Amazon getting ready to release its very expensive "Lord of the Rings" TV show later this year, it is believed they are the favorite to land the rights.