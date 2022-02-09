Dark Glasses Teaser: The Gruesome Return Of A Giallo Giant

Dario Argento is back, baby. The Italian "Master of Horror" has a decades-spanning career in the horror genre, enjoying especially great notoriety in the 1970s and '80s with his visually striking and exquisitely violent giallo films. From the Animal Trilogy — "The Bird with the Crystal Plumage" (1970), "The Cat o' Nine Tails" (1971), and "Four Flies on Grey Velvet" (1971) — to his Three Mothers Trilogy, consisting of "Suspiria" (1977), "Inferno" (1980) and "The Mother of Tears" (2007), to once-banned Video Nasties "Deep Red" (1975) and "Tenebrae" (1982), Argento's work has influenced modern genre filmmakers from Eli Roth to James Wan. Argento has stayed fairly active since the giallo heydey, though his last feature film was back in 2012, when he took on Bram Stoker's classic work with the widely-panned "Dracula 3D." Now, the "Phenomena" filmmaker has re-emerged with a new thrilling story, one that fans hope heralds a return to form or a beautiful, bloody swan song.

"Dark Glasses" (in Italian Occhiali neri) concerns itself with Diana (Ilenia Pastorelli), an Italian sex worker whose run-in with a serial killer leaves her blinded. As she escapes, Diana meets Chin (Andrea Zhang), a young boy who acts as her eyes while she evades death. A teaser trailer has dropped and it looks like Argento has indeed brought buckets of blood and plenty of moody lighting.