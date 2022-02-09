This Was The Walking Dead's Love Letter To The Legends Of Horror

Greg Nicotero is the best kind of busy. Chugging along with the same energy that made him a multi-hyphenate in the horror field and beyond, the special effects artist has been unable to "take the ship out of the dock" when it comes to his usual gig directing the season premiere of "The Walking Dead." That time has been spent helming Shudder's "Creepshow" revival series.

The "Day of the Dead" makeup effects wizard has directed a total of 33 episodes of AMC's long-running zombie series, but the one that has gotten the most chatter lately came in Season 11. "On the Inside" has a few plots going on, but Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) get the most harrowing thread, finding themselves trapped in a house with feral people living in the walls. If you got vibes of Wes Craven's 1991 creepfest "The People Under the Stairs" (or a certain 1968 midnight movie) while watching the events of the episode unfold, you can thank Greg Nicotero.

Sitting down with Syfy Wire, Nicotero unpacks the episode and reveals some of the experiences he pulled from to bring audiences one of the scariest episodes of "The Walking Dead" to date.