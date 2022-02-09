Willem Dafoe Likens His Acting Motives To A 1960s Sex Documentary

A great interview makes you feel like you've got a first class ticket into someones mind, but a great interview subject makes you feel like you were bumped from coach to first class for free. When a subject is smart, interesting, and open, you've got the perfect cocktail for an excellent read. Considering Willem Dafoe's talent, approach, and general vibe (as the kids would say), it's no surprise that his conversation with Mark Ruffalo in Interview is a pure delight. I mean, Ruffalo did fine, he seems like a nice man, but Dafoe jumps right off of the pages, delivering some sweet and sparking lines about how he views his acting career. The magic of Dafoe is that he seems just as charming as you think he would be.

And the crux of that interview is Dafoe's sweet, and somewhat sexy, relationship with acting. In a job that can come off as mainly ego-driven, it seems like most actors try to distance themselves from the less-pure aspects of their careers. When talking about their motivation to act in certain movies, or to act at all, you hardly see actors speak on the capitalist pros to being a successful professional actor, like good branding and gobs of money and power. Dafoe doesn't dig into that, although he does talk about his negative perception of the concept of ambition, but he does sidestep the self-serving stuff in a way that comes off as genuine. When Dafoe describes acting like it's a volunteer group project, you believe him:

"My father's whole identity was in his work, as well as my mother's. There's something about making things that gives you energy. Probably the scariest thing is a complacency or a kind of deep, deep depression about what your job is, what you're here for. Somehow when you're in a community of people making something, you feel useful, like you're the storyteller in front of the campfire. You're doing a service."