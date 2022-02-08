Fox Acquires The Rights To The Gumby Universe, Which Is A Thing That Exists

Move over MCU, DCEU, and Netflix Holiday Movie Universe, because the fine folks over at Fox have acquired the gigantic green claymation universe of Gumby, Pokey, Prickle, Goo, Minga, Professor Kapp, and all of the other characters from Art Clokey's "Gumby" universe. Fox is planning on reviving and reimagining the character for "a new generation," across linear, digital, and blockchain platforms. If they don't try to promote their inevitable "Gumby meets Bored Ape" NFT with "THE BLOCKHEADS ARE HEADING TO THE BLOCKCHAIN," I will eat my own hat.

In related news that is far more important than the inevitable trading of Gumby NFTs (because even cryptobros can get sucked into multi-level marketing schemes), Fox is also looking to put out a new animated series as well as some live-action "Gumby" goodness. The adventures of the claymation character were first introduced on "The Howdy Doody Show," and were so popular that they spawned their own series from 1957-1969 on NBC. The show was revived in 1988 through Lorimar-Telepictures, and "Gumby" was given a feature film in 1995 that brought in only $57,100 in the box office against a $2.8 million budget. YIKES ON BIKES.