The Fabulous Filipino Brothers' Dion Basco On His Appetite For Comedy And Getting White Hollywood's Attention [Interview]

Dion, your vignette in the film was straight up funny as sh*t.

Thank you!

I was laughing out loud when I was watching the screener, but oddly, it gave me some cravings for longanisa.

[Laughs] It should, it should. I hope it does — and other things. When we're screening the film, I often go into the theater and watch people's reactions because we got a mix of people. Some young kids to old lolos and lolas [Tagalog for "grandpas and grandmas"]. Everybody's falling out of their chairs laughing, and it's a great feeling to write something like that and then actually shoot it and then have it actually comes across.

What was it like for you and your scene partner, Crystal Kwan, as you filmed this scene?

We had done something like this before in an acting class, so I rewrote it to fit this movie. I just knew that we had such great rapport that she had to be the actress [for this scene].

Since you've done it before, I guess that really helped with keeping a straight face while doing everything, right?

Yeah, it was actually a trip because we shot this on Halloween in 2019. The day of Halloween. People came to the set dressed up. Our DP was behind the camera in a banana costume. The first AC was dressed as me for Halloween. Or my character [David from "The Fabulous Filipino Brothers"]. And when there were kids around, after the first take, the parents took the kids away [because] it was crazy. It was one whole day of shooting for that scene.

You must have gone through so much food.

Yeah, I didn't eat lunch. I'll tell you that much.

"Peacemaker" star John Cena famously had to eat 36 empanadas while filming "The Suicide Squad" because he ate some in one take, so he had to keep eating them for continuity. How many takes did it take for you to get exactly what the director/your brother Dante was looking for in the scene?

I believe we did her coverage first, so it was all her. Then we did the scripted stuff, and then there was so much more food, so we kept doing it. "Pick up something else, keep doing that." Then it flipped around to me and we did the same thing. We ate a lot. There wasn't a lot of spit takes because the camera was just rolling, but I knew we were going to cut back and forth.

We ate a lot for sure, but it was fun. Out of the corner of my eye, people behind video village were all watching it and just cracking up. I could hear them. It was hard to keep a straight face, but me and Crystal were so locked into each other that we were there for each other and it worked out.

When I had a very, very brief stint in acting, I had to do the John Belushi thing from "Animal House" with the Jack Daniels, but I did it with iced tea. I haven't had ice tea since then. Was there a food item that you had to take a break from after shooting?

[Laughs] No. I don't really eat chicken feet a lot. It's not one of my go-to things, but I haven't had chicken feet since. I've had everything else since. Siopao, lechon, adobo.

Now I'm just thinking of the siopao part from the scene!

Oh, it was way more intense! There was a lot. I saw a first cut of the scene and I loved it. I wanted to go more, but then they actually dialed it back a little bit just so it could be consumed by everybody. We didn't go as crazy as we could have.

I see what you did there! "Consumed."

[Laughs]