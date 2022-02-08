Hail Mary: Boardwalk Empire's Jack Huston And Westworld's Angela Sarafyan Will Star In Biblical Fantasy

If you saw the fallen-angel rock monsters in Darren Aronofsky's "Noah" and thought, "I would like more biblical fantasy films, please," then the upcoming "Hail Mary" might be right up your alley. Bonus points if you thought, "I would like at least two actors from prestige HBO dramas to star as angels."

Jack Huston, who played the one-eyed war veteran Richard Harrow on "Boardwalk Empire," and Angela Sarafyan, who has played the first-gen host and saloon gal Clementine Pennyfeather on "Westworld" for three seasons, will costar in "Hail Mary," a film that puts a modern twist on the idea of biblical fantasy. The movie retells the story of Jesus Christ's human parents, Mary and Joseph, here reimagined as Maria and Jose, and played by Natalia del Riego and Benny Emmanuel.

"Hail Mary" is financed by Sparkhouse Media, and the production company's official synopsis (via Variety) indicates that Maria and Jose are "attempting to get across a closed U.S. border" via a tunnel under the Rio Grande river used by Mexican drug cartels. Did I mention that the devil's right-hand man, Baal, is chasing them, along with ICE and U.S. border patrol? You probably already guessed that part.

Huston, who also starred in the faith-based remake of "Ben-Hur," will play Baal, seemingly a fallen angel, and Sarafyan will play the archangel Gabrielle. So there you go: you've got your angels. And yes, there will be an epic battle between them, and yes, the Second Coming is also involved.