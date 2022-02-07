Paramount And Nickelodeon To Smurf Up Multiple Smurfy New Movies In The Smurfs Franchise

Paramount has been making waves over the last several months with massive deals for new orders of "South Park" and "Star Trek," but today brings an announcement of a different color. The studio has set yet another new content deal for a whole lot more of your favorite diminutive blue humanoids: Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation will now be joining LAFIG Belgium and IMPS in a deal to produce more multi-media content based on "The Smurfs" franchise. The partnership will first see production start this year on a new animated musical film intended for a December 20, 2024 release. That movie will be written by Pam Brady ("South Park," "Team America"), with a director yet to be announced.

The Smurfs, based on the work of Belgian artist Pierre Culliford (as Peyo) beginning in 1958, are no strangers to the screen, having seen a host of adaptations prior to Sony Pictures' recent trilogy of Smurf films, "The Smurfs," "The Smurfs 2," and the reboot "Smurfs: The Lost Village." The new deal will see a broad expansion of Smurf content in both films and TV.