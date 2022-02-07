The L Word: Generation Q Will Be Back For Season 3

"Generation Q" is a sequel series to "The L Word," which featured television's first ensemble cast of LGBTQ+ characters, including the representation of lesbian and bisexual female characters. The original show ran from 2004 to 2009 and pioneered certain aspects of LGBTQ+ representation on television, namely the depiction of lesbian sex from the female gaze, along with the presence of nuanced, fleshed-out queer women with compelling character arcs. "Generation Q" attempted to continue the legacy of the original but was met with mixed reactions by audiences and critics alike due to its reinforcement of negative stereotypes attached to bisexual relationships.

The series follows the lives of Better Porter (Jennifer Beals), who in season 2, helped her daughter Angie's (Jordan Hull) search for her biological father. Meanwhile, Shane (Katherine Moennig) worked on ramping up her business, along with her feelings for Tess (Jamie Clayton) and freshly-turned author Alice (Leisha Hailey), worked through her complex feelings for her editor. While a lot went down in the previous season of "The L Word: Generation Q," the continuation of the narrative in season 3 would mean the opportunity for fresh storylines, and the introduction of new characters, who can help further enrich the show as a whole.

From a narratorial perspective, "Generation Q" takes place years after the events of the original and is set in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, wherein the central characters deal with love, heartbreak, setbacks, and personal growth. Season 3 is also expected to follow a 10-episode model, and while an official release date has not been revealed yet, it is expected to return sometime later this year in 2022. Alongside the return of original stars and executive producers Beale, Hailey, and Moennig, the rest of the cast features Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi, and Jordan Hull.

Original series co-creator Ilene Chaiken will also be executive producing alongside Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, and Melody Derloshon.