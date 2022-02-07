How Turning Red Blends Pixar's Iconic Animation Style With Anime

Who says Pixar doesn't make anything original anymore? The innovative and consistently successful animation studio may have released a number of sequels in relatively short order, but that stubborn narrative completely ignores original hits in recent years such as "Coco," "Onward," "Soul," and "Luca" ... the latter three films coming within the last two years alone. The studio's latest example of this continuing trend will be this year's "Turning Red," the coming-of-age story of a young girl named Mei whose debilitating (but no less uncommon) teenage anxieties manifest through shapeshifting into a giant red panda. The upcoming movie is noteworthy for more than that eye-catching elevator pitch alone, though we also recently found out that it will become the latest Pixar casualty to skip theaters entirely in favor of streaming exclusively on Disney+.

However, "Turning Red" deserves even more attention for its groundbreaking use of animation blended with anime, which immediately sets the film apart from any other Pixar movie released thus far. /Film's BJ Colangelo recently attended the press day for "Turning Red," where the creative team — director Domee Shi (writer, director, and story artist of the acclaimed Oscar-winning short film, "Bao"), production designer Rona Liu, and visual effects supervisor Danielle Feinberg among them — opened up about the varied sources of inspiration for "Turning Red," the process of blending 2D anime with Pixar's typical 3D style, and the unique challenges this approach posed.

For starters, director Domee Shi revealed that the story is based on her own life:

"As all kids do, I started to grow up, I started changing, I started getting into anime, comics, hang out with my friends more and more and less and less with my mom. And she didn't understand why I was obsessed with these [laughs] fictional characters with huge eyes and colorful spiky hair. And she definitely didn't understand whatever this was. Basically I was being pulled in one direction, but my duty and loyalty to my parents and my mom was pulling me in another direction."