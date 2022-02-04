Amazon Prime Is Raising Its Costs Because That Lord Of The Rings Show Is Really Expensive

Prepare to pay more for that ballet barre that you really use as a clothing hanger with "free shipping." Despite the fact that "two-day shipping" really means two days from whenever they decide to send it out these days, the price of Amazon Prime membership is about to get higher, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's the first time the price has gone up in four years, but the rationale for it is a little questionable to the average person. Particularly not when Jeff Bezos is flying to space in a penis rocket.

The news comes as part of Amazon's fourth quarter earnings report. The yearly membership is going up $20 to $139, and monthly memberships will go up $2 to $14.99. Yeah, we're getting some new stuff, but I'm sorry, not everyone gets Prime for the entertainment. Some people really do need delivery of things for reasons like not being able to leave the house because of a pandemic. Yeah, by all means, charge us all for your inflated show budgets and not to pay your workers more. I'd gladly pay more every year for that.