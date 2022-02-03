Halle Berry Suggests Her John Wick Character May Get Her Own Spin-Off
It can feel all but impossible to pick a runaway MVP from any of the individual "John Wick" films. The original movie that jumpstarted the popular action franchise in the first place boasts a perfectly "Love to hate" villain in Alfie Allen (who perfected that particular art as Theon in "Game of Thrones"), a terrifying Michael Nyqvist who gave us that memorable line delivery of "Oh" (which first alerted us to the aura and mystique of Wick), and even Willem Dafoe fitting in perfectly in the "Wick"-verse as a grizzled assassin. The sequels attempted to up the ante with the additions of Common, Ruby Rose, Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, and even Jason Mantzoukas' wonderfully unhinged Tick Tock Man. Arguably, all of those colorful characters pale in comparison to Halle Berry's Sofia and her lovable attack dogs, introduced in 2019's "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum."
Similar to Ana de Armas' scene-stealing turn in "No Time To Die," fans came out of "Chapter 3" eager to see Sofia receive a spin-off all to her own. The emphasis on world-building and lore with each successive sequel would certainly seem to support any number of franchise expansions the creative team can think of, and Sofia's unique dynamic with John Wick (not to mention the chemistry between Berry and Keanu Reeves) and the actor's attention to detail in actually training those dogs played an even bigger role in turning her into another fan-favorite addition to the franchise. Those calls for her own spin-off have mostly gone unanswered in the years since, but Berry herself is reigniting hope that this could "possibly" become a reality down the line. Read on to see her full comments below!
Be Seein' You, Sofia?
Dare we even set ourselves up for the possibility of disappointment? The "John Wick" franchise has shown no signs of stopping anytime soon, as each follow-up has increased the stakes and tightened the screws on perhaps the unluckiest — and definitely the most exhausted — assassin to ever pick up a gun. Thankfully, he's found a number of allies along the way after starting his one-man war against the High Table. Halle Berry's Sofia proved to be one of the more invaluable ones, handling herself impressively in the many fight sequences in the threequel and practically stealing the whole show with her capable canine sidekicks. Now starring in Roland Emmerich's "Moonfall," Berry is addressing questions about her status in the very different action movie she's previously appeared in. While talking to IGN (via Variety), Berry delivered some good news alongside some bad. As it turns out, fans won't get a chance to see her reprise her role as Sofia in the next "Wick" movie. As for the bad news, Berry confirmed that, "Sofia's not in the next 'John Wick' movie."
But on the bright side? That doesn't necessarily mean we've seen the last of her.
"There could possibly be a Sofia...her own movie. So she might not be in 'John Wick,' but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy."
Berry goes on to describe this potential spin-off as, "putting some ointment on a little sore," pointedly alluding to her previously canceled spin-off that would've revolved around her character Jinx from "Die Another Day." "John Wick" is already gearing up for a franchise expansion to television with "The Continental," starring younger versions of many of the film franchise's supporting characters. But giving Halle Berry an entire spin-off film would certainly go over well with the fanbase.
Unfortunately, audiences will have to wait either way. Any potential spin-off film would be years away at this point, and "John Wick 4" itself has already been pushed back to 2023.