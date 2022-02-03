Halle Berry Suggests Her John Wick Character May Get Her Own Spin-Off

Dare we even set ourselves up for the possibility of disappointment? The "John Wick" franchise has shown no signs of stopping anytime soon, as each follow-up has increased the stakes and tightened the screws on perhaps the unluckiest — and definitely the most exhausted — assassin to ever pick up a gun. Thankfully, he's found a number of allies along the way after starting his one-man war against the High Table. Halle Berry's Sofia proved to be one of the more invaluable ones, handling herself impressively in the many fight sequences in the threequel and practically stealing the whole show with her capable canine sidekicks. Now starring in Roland Emmerich's "Moonfall," Berry is addressing questions about her status in the very different action movie she's previously appeared in. While talking to IGN (via Variety), Berry delivered some good news alongside some bad. As it turns out, fans won't get a chance to see her reprise her role as Sofia in the next "Wick" movie. As for the bad news, Berry confirmed that, "Sofia's not in the next 'John Wick' movie."

But on the bright side? That doesn't necessarily mean we've seen the last of her.

"There could possibly be a Sofia...her own movie. So she might not be in 'John Wick,' but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy."

Berry goes on to describe this potential spin-off as, "putting some ointment on a little sore," pointedly alluding to her previously canceled spin-off that would've revolved around her character Jinx from "Die Another Day." "John Wick" is already gearing up for a franchise expansion to television with "The Continental," starring younger versions of many of the film franchise's supporting characters. But giving Halle Berry an entire spin-off film would certainly go over well with the fanbase.

Unfortunately, audiences will have to wait either way. Any potential spin-off film would be years away at this point, and "John Wick 4" itself has already been pushed back to 2023.