Daily Podcast: The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 6 Spoiler Discussion – 'From The Desert Comes A Stranger'

On the February 2, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman and Star Wars expert Bryan Young to have a spoiler-filled discussion about "The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 6, "From The Desert Comes A Stranger."

Opening Banter:

In The Spoiler Room: The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 "From The Desert Comes A Stranger"

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.