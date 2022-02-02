Daily Podcast: The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 6 Spoiler Discussion – 'From The Desert Comes A Stranger'
On the February 2, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman and Star Wars expert Bryan Young to have a spoiler-filled discussion about "The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 6, "From The Desert Comes A Stranger."
Opening Banter:
In The Spoiler Room: The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 "From The Desert Comes A Stranger"
- Feedback
- Brief reactions
- Breakdown
- Speculation
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
