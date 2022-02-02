Here's All The Concept Art From The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 6

The following article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "The Book of Boba Fett."

Another week, another episode of "The Book of Boba Fett," and another hour where the ostensible main character of the show barely gets a minute of actual screen time. Who could've seen this coming?! No matter what preconceptions you may have held coming into this series, it's probably safe to assume that nobody expected the direction that creator Jon Favreau and this week's director, longtime "Star Wars" fan and franchise veteran Dave Filoni, would take things. With just one more episode left, a whole bunch of plates have been left spinning and we'll just have to wait and see if the creative team can wrangle them all in for a satisfying ending ... or if they all come crashing down in spectacular fashion. Episode 6, titled "From the Desert Comes a Stranger," tries to make up for the glaring lack of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) by loading up on fan service, lining up a parade of cameos from "The Mandalorian," and even reintroducing a certain established "Star Wars" character for their live-action debut.

All that adds up to the second episode in a row where we follow Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as he attempts to meet up with Grogu again and, after making a difficult choice, heads back to Tatooine to help gather together more allies to Boba Fett's cause. There are plenty of Easter Eggs and returning characters and expansions of lore to nerd out over all day long, and /Film will most definitely have you covered in that department. For now, though, you can take a trip with me through the one reliable aspect of the latest episode that's guaranteed to avoid any level of divisiveness or hot takes – the exquisite collection of concept art that guides fans through the end credits.