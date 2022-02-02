The Morning Watch: Eternals Honest Trailer, Christopher Lloyd Career Breakdown & More

In this edition, listen as Honest Trailers digs into Marvel's "Eternals," featuring an all-star cast of cosmic beings who are as hot as they are sad. Plus, listen as the legendary Christopher Lloyd breaks down his career, from "Back to the Future" to "The Tender Bar" and a handful of movies in between. And finally, go behind the scenes of "House of Gucci" with an extensive featurette that includes commentary from director Ridley Scott, star Lady Gaga, and much more.