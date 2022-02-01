Foundation Season 2 Adds A Whopping 10 New Cast Members

Among the new recruits is "Mindhunter" alum Holt McCallany, who will play Terminus Warden Jaegger Fount. Rachel House, the New Zealand actress who has stolen scenes in several Taika Waititi films as well as "Whale Rider," will play Tellem Bond, the "mysterious leader of the Mentallics."

Fresh off a role in Sundance feature "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," Isabella Laughland will play an upbeat evangelist and endearing true believer named Brother Constant, while "Bend it Like Beckham" actor Kulvinder Ghir will play a smart but drunk cynic working within the Church of the Galactic Spirit.

The new "Foundation" roster seems to include heroes and villains alike, from the hate-fueled Warlord of Kalgan (Mikael Persbrandt) to charming and resourceful Queen Sareth (Ella-Rae Smith). Sandra Yi Sencindiver also joins the cast as royal counselor Enjoiner Rue, while Dimitri Leonidas will play morally shady master trader Hober Mallow. Ben Daniels is noble general Bel Roise, while Nimrat Kaur, the tenth listed new cast member, joins as a character whose backstory is a mystery to us — Yanna Seldon.

While some of these characters, like Hober Mallow and Poy Verisof, appear in the "Foundation" books, others aren't and have possibly been renamed or re-imagined. The casting announcement also came with a first image from season 2, in which Lee Pace's Brother Day points a finger at Jared Harris' Hari Seldon. The clone leader and doom-predicting mathematician have had problems before, so this is nothing new, but Brother Day's snazzy, free-flowing outfit complete with a see-through top definitely is. The world may be headed for certain doom, but at least the guy's got style.

A premiere date for "Foundation" season 2 has not yet been announced.