Superhero Bits: The Batman Clip In Glorious 4K, Iron Man Is Getting Engaged & More

"Eternals" is getting something of a re-evaluation as of late since it's now available on Disney+ for the masses to stream. Be that as it may, there is no taking away from the fact that Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) looked pretty rough, in terms of the CGI. He appeared alongside Harry Styles as Eros, AKA Starfox, the brother of Thanos. Well, as revealed in a recent interview with The Wrap, Stephane Ceretti, VFX Supervisor for the film, and Matt Aitken, WETA Digital VFX Supervisor, shed some light on the topic. Here is the exchange from the interview:

Stephane Ceretti: Let's be honest. But it was a bit challenging to get that done in time, but we did what we could. It turned out okay. It's...

Matt Aitken: Another new thing to the MCU... And so, just try trying different things out. And I think I might have said to you at one point, Steph, we're getting close to our hard out. We need this much time. If we're going to change the design again, and build the facial rig, and get all the nuances of the facial performance, we're going to need to have that approval of the design right here. And then I think we went way past that.

Stephane Ceretti: We were way past that. I was like, "Guys, we got to go. We really got to go. But what if we try this. We got to go. Try this. Okay, we'll try this." We've all been there, but I mean, in the end you're putting, for the first time, a CG character next to Harry Styles. And you're thinking, "Hmm, Harry Styles is going to be hard to beat." It is what it is. I still think it's a fun moment. I still think it's a lot of opportunities for fun stories later down the line. I hope it's a character we're going to see more, because he's hilarious. What's hilarious is that Patton has agreed to do it. And I think the best thing, there's so many good possibilities because of that. And Harry doing that too is just freaking cool.