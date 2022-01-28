Here Are All The Winners From This Year's Sundance Film Festival

The Audience Award for the U.S. Dramatic competition went to "Cha Cha Real Smooth," the title that also nabbed the biggest acquisition deal of the festival this year, selling to Apple for $15 million. "Cha Cha Real Smooth" is the second full-length feature by young filmmaker Cooper Raiff, whose film "Sh**house" won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature at SXSW 2020. The film stars Raiff, who also wrote and produced, opposite Dakota Johnson.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Documentary Audience Award went to "Navalny," a last-minute addition to the festival that was kept under wraps due to its sensitive political nature, per IndieWire. The covertly made film documents the poisoning of one of Vladimir Putin's opponents, Alexei Navalny. The film apparently took festival-goers by storm, winning this coveted award despite only being added to the festival line-up this past week. CNN Films and HBO Max have acquired the rights to the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Navalny" also won the Festival Favorite Award.

Global Audience Award winners include the Finnish coming-of-age story "Girl Picture" and "The Territory," which follows the Indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people as they defend the Brazilian Amazon from deforestation. The latter was sold to National Geographic, according to IndieWire. "Framing Agnes," a meta documentary about the history of transgender healthcare as told through the eyes of one patient, won the NEXT Innovator Award.