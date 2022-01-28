The Best Movies Streaming Right Now: Malignant, A Hero, And More

(Welcome to Now Stream This, a weekly column dedicated to the best movies streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and every other streaming service out there.)

Welcome back, streamers, to yet another weekly streaming column. With another weekend upon us (thank heavens), and a big snowstorm barreling down on the American Northeast, why not stay the heck inside and watch some movies? This week, I'm recommending a bonkers horror flick, a great new drama from Asghar Farhadi, a dark turn from Aubrey Plaza, a David Mamet thriller, and one of 2021's best and most underseen films. Let's get streaming!