David E. Kelley's Peacock Series The Missing Casts A Succession Star
In a shocking turn of events, David E. Kelley knows actresses who aren't Nicole Kidman! Per Deadline, the latest casting news from Kelley's upcoming crime drama "The Missing" puts Juliana Canfield in a lead role. Canfield is best known as Jess Jordan on "Succession," an assistant slowly losing her mind thanks to the ridiculous antics of the Roy family wildcard, Kendall (Jeremy Strong). Canfield also appeared in "On The Rocks" and "The Assistant," and played Beth DeVille on the short-lived apocalypse saga "Y: The Last Man."
"The Missing" sees Canfield starring opposite Jeff Wilbusch, known for his role in the Netflix drama "Unorthodox." Both Wilbusch and Canfield star as detectives in the upcoming crime drama, which takes its story from Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani's international bestselling novel "The Missing File." While the first season adapts the entire novel, "The Missing" has the potential to run beyond its debut: the book is the first in a series of novels.
The eight-episode Peacock adaptation tells the story of NYPD detective Avraham Avraham (Wilbusch), a man "whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth." Typically guided by "a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles," Avraham's beliefs are shaken when a "seemingly routine investigation turns upside down." Canfield joins the series ranks as Janine Harris, a newly minted detective looking for a mentor. Like all the best TV detectives, Avraham prefers to work alone — which is exactly why he ends up paired with Janine, who's initially ecstatic about their partnership. Then the odd-couple crime-solving begins, with a particularly dark mystery at the center.
Kelley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of "The MIssing." His fellow executive producers include Mishani, Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro, Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir, and Karni Ziv.
The Latest From David E. Kelley
The latest from David E. Kelley is an exciting prospect — the TV producer is hot off the success of "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing," plus the more tepidly received "Nine Perfect Strangers." Say what you will about the latter, but Kelley consistently delivers chatter-worthy TV. That said, the synopsis for this one did make me cringe: "The Missing" isn't just a cop story, it's about a deeply spiritual, good guy officer? Yikes. Even the world's kindest TV series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" saw the flaw in its design and politely excused themselves from that extremely tense narrative. The Peacock drama has quite a difficult road to walk.
"The Missing" is just the tip of the iceberg for what Kelley has up his sleeve though — so if you need another TV drama to get behind, there's plenty more to look forward to. Kelley is branching out across streaming services, with three other series in the works: two for Netflix and one for HBO Max. One of these is "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama starring Neve Campbell and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Kelley is also developing "A Man In Full," based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name, a joint project with Regina King. While those two are headed to Netflix, Kelley's most exciting project by far is due to arrive later this year on HBO Max.
"Love & Death" stars Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Kristen Tytter, and "Ozark" breakout, Tom Pelphrey. Lesli Linka Glatter of "Homeland" and "Mad Men" fame is set to direct. The premise? Olsen is a Texas housewife who brutally murders her best friend with an axe. I'm pretty sure that's all you need to be completely sold.