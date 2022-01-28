David E. Kelley's Peacock Series The Missing Casts A Succession Star

In a shocking turn of events, David E. Kelley knows actresses who aren't Nicole Kidman! Per Deadline, the latest casting news from Kelley's upcoming crime drama "The Missing" puts Juliana Canfield in a lead role. Canfield is best known as Jess Jordan on "Succession," an assistant slowly losing her mind thanks to the ridiculous antics of the Roy family wildcard, Kendall (Jeremy Strong). Canfield also appeared in "On The Rocks" and "The Assistant," and played Beth DeVille on the short-lived apocalypse saga "Y: The Last Man."

"The Missing" sees Canfield starring opposite Jeff Wilbusch, known for his role in the Netflix drama "Unorthodox." Both Wilbusch and Canfield star as detectives in the upcoming crime drama, which takes its story from Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani's international bestselling novel "The Missing File." While the first season adapts the entire novel, "The Missing" has the potential to run beyond its debut: the book is the first in a series of novels.

The eight-episode Peacock adaptation tells the story of NYPD detective Avraham Avraham (Wilbusch), a man "whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth." Typically guided by "a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles," Avraham's beliefs are shaken when a "seemingly routine investigation turns upside down." Canfield joins the series ranks as Janine Harris, a newly minted detective looking for a mentor. Like all the best TV detectives, Avraham prefers to work alone — which is exactly why he ends up paired with Janine, who's initially ecstatic about their partnership. Then the odd-couple crime-solving begins, with a particularly dark mystery at the center.

Kelley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of "The MIssing." His fellow executive producers include Mishani, Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro, Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir, and Karni Ziv.