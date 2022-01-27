Daily Podcast: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Another Suicide Squad TV Series, & Snow White Criticism
On the January 27, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to discuss the latest film and TV news, including "Spider-Man: No Way Home," another "Suicide Squad" TV series, and Disney's response to "Snow White" criticism.
Opening Banter: How's Sundance been?
In The News:
- Peter (OG Jeremy): Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage's Snow White Criticism: 'We Are Taking A Different Approach'
What's the solution here?
- Brad: James Gunn Could Make Second Suicide Squad Spin-Off, Peacemaker Season 2 Is Likely
Which character/characters might it focus on?
- Peter (OG Ben): Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Reveals Another Supervillain Almost Appeared)
Why do you think Mysterio was cut out?
Do you think any other villains were in the mix?
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
