85-Year-Old Oscar-Winning Legend Bruce Dern Wanted To Join Jackass Forever

The "Jackass" crew has given guest-starring privileges to tons of great celebrities over the years, and have, of course, become celebrities themselves in the process. From the original series to the many sequels, Johnny Knoxville and his bright band of merry misfits have cultivated a happy-go-lucky environment where celebs and plebs alike (typically people from the "Jackass" broader circle) can frolic in the curiosity and, thus, enjoyment of doing things you shouldn't — and even some of the most famous of folk have tried to weasel their way in.

It turns out that legendary actor Bruce Dern (yes, Laura Dern's father) was interested in getting in on the "Jackass" action — which is certainly the coolest piece of film news or trivia I've heard in a hot minute. Knoxville opened up about Dern reaching out to the "Jackass" team himself to potentially be of service for the upcoming "Jackass Forever" movie while chatting with Howard Stern on Wednesday, January 26.

"Bruce Dern had contacted us — someone had contacted us [saying] 'Bruce Dern wants to be in 'Jackass.' I — we would love Bruce Dern to be in 'Jackass,' but now we're kind of done filming," the stunt performer explained on "The Howard Stern Show." Unfortunately, Dern missed the mark and will not appear in the upcoming "Jackass Forever" film, but we can all dream about what his cameo may have become.

...If you're thinking of a Bad Grandpa 2.0 featuring Grandpa's BFF, you're in good company.