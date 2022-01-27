The Ice Adventures Of Buck Wild Star Simon Pegg On His Long-Awaited Spin-Off [Interview]

This is now a character you've done a few times. You've revisited a few characters. You've done Benji [from "Mission Impossible"] a few times. Are there any characters that you've only done once that you're like, "I want another crack at this one," having revisited a few characters you've done?

I'd love to play Gary King again from "The World's End" because I really, really loved playing that character. Edgar [Wright] and I tend not to dwell on the past. We don't do sequels to our movies because we just always want to keep things moving, do different things. And people always ask us about sequels, and we always say no. I think that will always be the case, but in an imaginary kind of scenario where we did do a sequel, I would definitely do a kind of post-apocalyptic "World's End" sequel with Gary off in the wilderness with his blank friends fighting.

That's an interesting idea because I had bugged you both during different interviews about "Hot Fuzz 2" because that's the one I would like to see. But I had never thought about that. That actually makes more sense if you really think about where that movie left off and the possibility there.

Yeah. It would be a different film, and "Hot Fuzz" definitely lends itself to a sequel because "Hot Fuzz" is an origin story really. It's about those two cops becoming hot fuzz at the end. There's a reason why the title is at the end of the movie. It's because by that time they've become these two super cops. But as I say, Edgar and I are always like, we don't really want to just rinse our ideas for cash. We'd kind of like to move on and do things.

And I respect that a lot. And "Hot Fuzz" to me is very precious. It is my favorite comedy of all time.

Oh, thanks.

Of course, yeah. So I have a lot of respect for that.

You don't want to spoil them retroactively. Sometimes you add to something, and it ends up damaging the original. Even something like "Jaws," which is an unassailable masterpiece, you can't help but mention "Jaws [The Revenge]" in the same breath. It's just slightly diminishing.

Yeah, totally, despite Michael Caine's best efforts. I talked to you a couple of years ago, and at that point, you were just getting ready to film "Mission Impossible 7." Little did we know that was going to end up being this insane stop-start crazy situation. What was that journey like? Actually shooting that movie during that time and going through the hurdles of having to get that done?

Well, in a way we're still shooting it because we're now transitioning into episode eight, and there are still bits of seven we need to sort of finesse. It was hard work because we were supposed to start in Venice. We had to down tool for six or seven months and then eventually we got to Venice and Norway. I mean, our COVID protocols, I think wrote the book going forward for the film industry. I mean, Tom [Cruise] and [Christopher McQuarrie] were extremely rigorous in making sure that we were able to shoot, and nothing was done recklessly. But it was all very, very, very carefully managed. We found a way, and I think people have found a way now. You're just super careful. It doesn't insulate you against COVID ultimately. It will still slip through. And we did have to shut down a couple of times, but that's just the way of the world at the moment.

Unfortunately, that's true. Let's circle back to "Ice Age" to wrap this up. This is going to be on Disney+. There's a lot of streaming options. What would you say to the fans or families looking for stuff to watch?

Well, one thing I think that's lovely is that the whole of the "Ice Age" franchise is now on Disney Plus. So you can go right back to the beginning to when the herd was just Manny, Diego, and Sid. It's a really lovely kind of evolution. The family has grown like any family. In "Ice Age" family is herd, and the herd has grown and grown and grown. So you can go back and start from the very beginning and then get to this new adventure. I think in the era of cinematic universes, this is very much along those lines. Now we have enough characters to start having individual adventures and spending more time with them, rather than trying to service everybody in one movie. So who knows? I don't know what the plans are, but maybe this is the beginning of the "Ice Age" cinematic universe.

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" arrives on Disney+ January 28.