A Classic South Park Song Is Getting The Full Orchestra Treatment For Season 25

If you're a child of the '90s like me, chances are you have a soft spot for "South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut." While watching current "South Park" is, let's just say, gauche, the 1999 film seemed to be made at just the right time: the show was still on a high of breaking the conventions of the adult animation mold and debuting a raw, raunchy inventiveness. One of the things the series has always done best is its music, so it makes sense that creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone assembled a 30-piece Broadway orchestra, complete with singers, to perform the memorable track, "Kyle's Mom's a B****" — possibly my favorite of them all — in honor of the upcoming season 25 premiere.

This rendition was arranged by Broadway composer Stephen Oremus and features singers Tamar Greene, Jeff Kready, Nikki Renee Daniels, and Elizabeth Stanley, as well as — you guessed it — the "South Park" boys themselves.

Oremus told The Hollywood Reporter of the new version: