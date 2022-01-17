South Park Season 25 Release Date Set At Comedy Central

Another year, another season of "South Park." The Comedy Central series will celebrate its silver anniversary this August, which means that it's been going for almost a full quarter-century now. At this point, the only things guaranteed to survive the nuclear apocalypse are cockroaches and long-running animated sitcoms like "The Simpsons" and "South Park."

What makes season 25 of "South Park" special is that it is a true season, as opposed to just a couple of standalone specials, which is what season 24 was. Viewers haven't seen a full new 10-episode season of "South Park" since season 23 concluded in December 2019.

In 2020, Trey Parker wrote and directed a single one-hour episode, "The Pandemic Special," which MTV Entertainment Studios touted as "cable's #1 scripted telecast" of that year. Parker followed it up with the equally popular "South ParQ Vaccination Special" in March 2021.

Those two episodes constituted the whole of the abbreviated season 24, though they were supplemented by two Paramount+ movies late last year. November 2021 brought "South Park: Post Covid." December 2021 brought "South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid," which you have to admit, is a pretty funny way to sum up the maddening ebb and flow of coronavirus waves.

In August 2021, Parker and his co-creator, Matt Stone, inked a cray-cray $900 million deal for 5 more seasons of "South Park" and 14 spin-off movies. Now, they're delivering on the first part of that deal with "South Park" season 25, which has locked in a premiere date of February 2, 2022 (via Variety). To make it all official, South Park Studios has released a promo announcing the premiere date with 10 seconds of fanfare, which you can see below.