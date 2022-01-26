Jake Gyllenhaal Will Rob Yachts In Upcoming Heist Film Cut And Run

Your boy/mortal enemy Jack Gyllenhaal (depending on where you fall on the "I had a crush on him in 'The Day Before Tomorrow'" or "I am a Taylor Swift fan" continuum) is keeping pretty busy these days. From stepping into the MCU as the villain Mysterio to his most recent dark thriller "The Guilty," Gyllenhaal is keeping us on our toes, so we're not surprised to hear that he's already lining up new, interesting projects up for the future. Although his upcoming work definitely seems to have more in common with his thrillers than his new super villain status.

According to Variety, Gyllenhaal's latest move involves him joining the cast of "Cut and Run," which follows a team of thieves who rob yachts with their very own speedboats. That is, until things start to go very wrong. The story seems to combine heist and thriller elements to create an especially high-octane cocktail of a film. There's no word on who Gyllenhaal will play just yet, but I can absolutely image him stealing a yacht. He looks like the kind of person who would both be comfortable on a yacht, and comfortable taking that yacht by brute force. Which is a compliment, I think.