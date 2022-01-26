Jake Gyllenhaal Will Rob Yachts In Upcoming Heist Film Cut And Run
Your boy/mortal enemy Jack Gyllenhaal (depending on where you fall on the "I had a crush on him in 'The Day Before Tomorrow'" or "I am a Taylor Swift fan" continuum) is keeping pretty busy these days. From stepping into the MCU as the villain Mysterio to his most recent dark thriller "The Guilty," Gyllenhaal is keeping us on our toes, so we're not surprised to hear that he's already lining up new, interesting projects up for the future. Although his upcoming work definitely seems to have more in common with his thrillers than his new super villain status.
According to Variety, Gyllenhaal's latest move involves him joining the cast of "Cut and Run," which follows a team of thieves who rob yachts with their very own speedboats. That is, until things start to go very wrong. The story seems to combine heist and thriller elements to create an especially high-octane cocktail of a film. There's no word on who Gyllenhaal will play just yet, but I can absolutely image him stealing a yacht. He looks like the kind of person who would both be comfortable on a yacht, and comfortable taking that yacht by brute force. Which is a compliment, I think.
Doesn't He Look Like A Guy Who Would Steal a Yacht?
Besides acting in the movie, Gyllenhaal will also produce via his Nine Stories Productions company, alongside Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer, the founder and president of New Republic Pictures, respectively. And there's also John Glenn wrote the spec script. This isn't the first time Gyllenhaal has teamed up with New Republic Pictures, they've also partnered up on the film adaptation of the graphic novel "Oblivion Song" by the "The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici. On top of that, Gyllenhaal is starring in Michael Bay's "Ambulance," which is a co-production with New Republic.
Clearly Gyllenhaal and the New Republic team have been able to get on the same creative wavelength, or maybe with wonky Hollywood timelines, all of this planned worked has just to happened to coalesce at once. In any case, Gyllenhaal fans should be eating well for the next couple of years, assuming all of these projects come to fruition. That's the thing that makes Gyllenhaal such an interesting actor. You never really know what he's going to do next. Could be a big budget blowout or it could be an off-putting indie film, either way, he always gives you something to talk about.