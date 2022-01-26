Charlie Brown Voice Actor Peter Robbins Has Died At 65
If you're anything like me, "Peanuts" and the characters of the greater Charlie Brown universe have been a staple in my life since I can remember — which is why it brings me absolutely zero joy to report that Peter Robbins, voice of Charlie Brown, has died at age 65.
Robbins — who is known for lending his voice acting talents to many of the popular "Peanuts" sequel films of the 1960s — died by suicide last week, his family confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego on Tuesday, January 25.
Robbins was born in Los Angeles on August 10, 1956. He soon got his start as a performer and took on the role of everyone's favorite blockhead at age 9. His first voice appearance as Charlie Brown was in 1963's "A Boy Named Charlie Brown," a TV documentary special documenting the life of the iconic "Peanuts" creator Charles M. Schulz.
Peter Robbins' Legacy
Throughout his career as a "Peanuts" regular, Robbins went on to voice Charlie in six television specials, including all the most memorable holiday films we still cling to, to this day. He starred in 1965's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and 1966's Halloween classic "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," as well as the 1969 feature film "A Boy Named Charlie Brown," which shares the same title as his first feature as the beloved young boy.
But Robbins wasn't just known for his work as Charlie Brown — he also did quite a bit of work on the 1960s television circuit. He appeared (as a real live human actor, not just a voice) on "The Munsters," "Get Smart," "Blondie," "Rawhide," "The Donna Reed Show," and "F Troop." He made his final acting appearance on a 1972 episode of "My Three Sons" before stepping away from Hollywood for good.
Following his time in the entertainment industry, Robbins struggled with addiction. Additionally, he had advocated and been open about his difficulties with mental health, as well as suffering from bipolar disorder.
In 2019, Robbins was released from prison after completing a sentence from a 2015 case in which he made criminal threats. At the time of his release, the former actor revealed to Fox 5 San Diego that he had recently gotten his right arm tattoo touched up: a portrait of Charlie Brown and Snoopy, and a fine tribute to the two characters who have been with him throughout his life.
"Charlie Brown fans are the greatest fans in the world," he told the outlet at the time. "And everybody is willing, I hope, to give me a second chance."