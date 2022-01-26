Charlie Brown Voice Actor Peter Robbins Has Died At 65

Throughout his career as a "Peanuts" regular, Robbins went on to voice Charlie in six television specials, including all the most memorable holiday films we still cling to, to this day. He starred in 1965's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and 1966's Halloween classic "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," as well as the 1969 feature film "A Boy Named Charlie Brown," which shares the same title as his first feature as the beloved young boy.

But Robbins wasn't just known for his work as Charlie Brown — he also did quite a bit of work on the 1960s television circuit. He appeared (as a real live human actor, not just a voice) on "The Munsters," "Get Smart," "Blondie," "Rawhide," "The Donna Reed Show," and "F Troop." He made his final acting appearance on a 1972 episode of "My Three Sons" before stepping away from Hollywood for good.

Following his time in the entertainment industry, Robbins struggled with addiction. Additionally, he had advocated and been open about his difficulties with mental health, as well as suffering from bipolar disorder.

In 2019, Robbins was released from prison after completing a sentence from a 2015 case in which he made criminal threats. At the time of his release, the former actor revealed to Fox 5 San Diego that he had recently gotten his right arm tattoo touched up: a portrait of Charlie Brown and Snoopy, and a fine tribute to the two characters who have been with him throughout his life.

"Charlie Brown fans are the greatest fans in the world," he told the outlet at the time. "And everybody is willing, I hope, to give me a second chance."