Why Blockbusters Look So Gloomy These Days, According To The Shang-Chi VFX Team [Exclusive]

Every time a new trailer for a major movie drops, the first wave of excitement is inevitably followed by a second wave of scrutiny. Sometimes, feedback is title-specific, but often the same comments appear like clockwork on social media for each new movie. Why does everything look so dark? How are these visuals so colorless and washed out? Was this entire movie filmed on a rainy day?! It's a reasonable question. Not every blockbuster falls into the trap of dull-looking cinematography, but plenty certainly do.

In an interview with our own Jeremy Mathai, the visual effects teams besides some of our favorite modern movies opened up about the secrets of their trade. The team behind "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" addressed the much-discussed desaturation problem, revealing one of the reasons why our heroes have started to look less colorful. It turns out, it may not be an aesthetic choice, but a practical one.