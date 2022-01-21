The Most-Streamed Series Of 2021 Wasn't Squid Game, Believe It Or Not

It's harder than ever to tell which movies and TV shows are truly the most popular in the era of streaming. Netflix was already shady about the way it measured its viewership (counting a "view" as a subscriber having watched at least two minutes of a film or series) before it shifted to its current system of reporting the total amount of hours its subscribers spent watching a specific title, which is suspect for reasons we will get into shortly. Meanwhile, platforms like HBO Max and Disney+ are even less forthcoming when it comes to their viewership, typically leaving it to third-parties like Nielsen to provide reliable information about streaming.

In its report on the top streaming titles for 2021 (via Deadline), Nielsen revealed that Netflix's "Squid Game" was, unsurprisingly, one of the most streamed series of the year. What was surprising, however, was that it came in second place with 16.4 billion minutes streamed behind "Lucifer" with 18.3 billion in the number one spot. The latter show, which was inspired by the DC Comics character of the same name, aired its first three seasons on Fox before being canceled by the network and then revived by Netflix for an extra three seasons. It seems a lot of viewers took the time to catch-up on the show last year prior to its sixth and final season's debut on September 10, 2021.

Indeed, this calls attention to one of the core problems with Netflix's in-house metrics: Because the company only counted the viewership for the final 10-episode season of "Lucifer" and not the 83 episodes before it, the show failed to make its top 10 charts for its global programming in 2021. This also illustrates why it's so tricky to determine which series are really the most "popular," given that "Squid Game" only has nine episodes so far, as opposed to 93 for "Lucifer" and 75 for "The Great British Baking Show" on Netflix (which claimed third place on Nielsen's chart for the most streamed series in 2021).